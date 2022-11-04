Ofori-Atta breaks silence amid calls for his sacking as Finance Minister

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has replied critics who have called for his sacking and resignation due to Ghana’s current economic woes.
According to him, he has gone through all the pains and aches, and nobody can say otherwise.
Speaking to members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) on Thursday, Mr Ofori-Atta expressed confidence in the country, saying it is purposed for greatness.
“You have a Finance Minister who has gone through all the pains and aches, and nobody can really come and say ‘we don’t understand what we’re doing,” he stated.
The Majority Caucus in Parliament last week agreed to stand down their demand for the immediate resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen, the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, pending the completion of ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and presentation of the 2023 budget to Parliament.
The decision of the Majority Caucus was contained in a press release dated October 26, 2022, and signed by the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.
“Following the Press Conference held on Tuesday, 25th October, 2022 by some Members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament demanding the removal of the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta, and the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen from office, the President engaged Members of the Caucus and requested that the issue be stood down until the conclusion of the round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November, 2022 and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill after which time the demand shall be acted upon” the statement by the Majority Caucus read.
Some Members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, called on President Akufo-Addo to remove Ken Ofori-Atta from office now to help restore confidence in the economy.
The group said it will not do business with government if the president fails to heed their call.
They also asked the Minister of State in charge of Finance at the Office of the President to be subjected to a similar fate.
President Akufo-Addo held a meeting with leaders and members of the NPP Majority Caucus in Parliament later in the day and asked for more time for Ofori-Atta to conclude negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before any talks of resignation.
The President believes talks with the IMF on a $3 billion bailout could be disrupted if Ken Ofori-Atta is sacked or forced to resign.