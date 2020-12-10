Check out the 7 certified presidential results so far The Electoral Commission (EC) has so far released some 7 certified results from…

2020 Election: NDC petitions EC over alleged irregularities The National Democratic Congress, NDC has petitioned the EC over what they…

Odododiodoo MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuye released Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante…