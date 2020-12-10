General Secretary for the NDC, Asiedu Nketia says they are ready with their pink sheets because the figures from the EC are not a true reflection of the polls.
Addressing the media at their headquarters in Adabraka, Asiedu Nketia alleged that the EC have manufactured figures to declare the presidential race in favour of the NPP candidate Akufo-Addo.
Recounting events leading to the declaration, he said they sent a petition to the EC but they refused to grant them hearing to be able to resolve all issues before the declaration.
He said this is the first time EC had to go back and correct figures after declaration.