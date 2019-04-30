'Phenomenon of kidnappings': Decisions being taken to deal with it – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has promised to get tough on what he describes as the “phenomenon of kidnappings” in the country.
The three missing Takoradi girls and the recent kidnapping of some expatriates have heightened public fear.
However, speaking to members of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) at the Jubilee House on Monday, the President said he is determined to deal with the recent kidnapping scare.
“We are all concerned about this phenomenon of kidnappings which we have not known. Our brothers and sisters in Nigeria have known it. But we have not known it in this country and we need to do something about it to make sure that it doesn’t become a feature of our society.
“I am very, very determined on the issue and decisions are being taken as we seek what will be a clear manifestation of the determination I have to deal with this matter,” he said.
He also condemned the leakage of contents of the Emile Short Commission report that investigated the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary by election violence.
The report was presented to the President in March but the government has yet to issue a white paper on the recommendations.
Unverified portions of the report have since been leaked to the media. President Akufo Addo told the GACC members that the full text of the report will soon be made public.
The main suspect in the Takoradi Kidnapping Samuel, Udoetuk Wills, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for jailbreak. The 18 months jail term was handed to Mr Wills on Monday, April 29, 2019, by the Takoradi Market Circle Court.
Udoetuk Wills after an earlier arrest on suspicion of the kidnapping broke jail in December 2018.
He was however re-arrested on January 3, 2019, and was charged with escaping from lawful custody and destroying state property.
Meanwhile the Ghana police service last week refuted claims by Daily Guide newspaper that the kidnapped girls have been found and are receiving medical treatment.
Over 1,00 Ghanaians have signed an online petition as they look to pile pressure on the police to find the three Takoradi kidnapped girls.
The online petition initiated by Child Rights International is asking Ghanaians to support the families to demand the whereabouts of the girls – 26 days after the assurance from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that they know where the girls are.