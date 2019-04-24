Takoradi Kidnapping: False rescue reports causing health issue to us -Family of victim

One of the families of the kidnapped girls in Takoradi say the false rescue media reports is causing health issues to them.
This follows a media publication by the Daily Guide Newspaper on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, indicating that the missing girls have been found and are receiving preliminary medical care in a BNI Clinic around the 37 Military in Accra.
Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana, sister to one of the missing Takoradi girls, Nana Adjoa Quayson noted that the false news is causing complicated health issues to her family.
''My parents are devastated after the fake news about the rescue of the missing girls. My mother's blood pressure rose to 150 after the false media reports. It seems the people giving out the false reports are joking with our feelings and emotions. Personally, I believe my sister and the other girls are alive and will be found''.
''I don't know what is going on again and don't know what will be the next information about the girls,'' she added.
Meanwhile, the Police Service in a statement issued on April 24, 2019, emphasized that the rescue of the kidnapped girls cannot be confirmed and is false.
''We wish to state that the report is false and cannot be confirmed by the Police,'' the statement indicated.
The statement added that Journalists, Publishers, Editors and Producers are hereby reminded to desist from publishing news without verification from authorized Police sources.