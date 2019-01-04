Akufo-Addo's 2020 fate lies in electorates not manipulating results - NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says that President Akufo-Addo's fate ultimately lies in the hands of the electorates and that manipulating election results will not help him win a second term in office in the 2020 general elections.
According to the NDC, the President’s apparent disregard for what they say is election fraud during the referenda for the creation of new regions is worrying and seemingly an endorsement of the incompetence of the new Chair of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.
Following the referenda, President Akufo-Addo commended the new leadership of the EC for supervising a “free, fair and transparent election,” comments the NDC are unhappy with following reports of election malpractices at some polling centres.
Videos of some persons allegedly thumbprinting multiple ballots papers went viral on social media in the aftermath of voting in the referenda.
But at a press conference on Thursday, January 3, 2019, the NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otukonor, said the President cannot assume such a posture thinking that is a way of winning the 2020 election.
“We also wish to state that, the continuous stay in office or otherwise of President Akufo-Addo will only be determined by the true will of Ghana and not through the manipulation of any election.”
