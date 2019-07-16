Produce alleged stolen vehicle within 5 days or face our wrath- NDC to Savannah Regional Minister

The main opposition party the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given the Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah five days to produce the alleged stolen 4×4 pick-up vehicle belonging to the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council (SRCC) or face their wrath.
The vehicle was among others that President Akufo-Addo presented to the new region. It was supposed to be used to run the affairs of the region.
The vehicle was allegedly stolen on July 9, 2019, and a Police situational reports say one Alhaji Illiasu is a friend to the Savannah Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Adam Braimah and so the Minister went to park the vehicle in his house whilst he [Minister] travelled out of town for a meeting.
According to Alhaji Illiasu in his complaint statement to the police, the Minister who was travelling left the vehicle in his care which he parked in his house.
Alhaji Illiasu says he was in his house around 9 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, when armed robbers attacked him at gunpoint and demanded the keys to the vehicle.
He said he gave the robbers the keys and they grabbed him into the vehicle and drove off to a distance of about 20 kilometres away from his house, dropped him and fled with the vehicle.
The NDC and the NPP have both now spoken about the issue.
The NDC today July 16, 2019, issued a statement on and portions read: The Savannah Regional NDC has taken notice of some prevaricate information in the past few days surrounding the purported robbery of a Toyota Hilux pickup belonging to the Coordinating Council of the Savannah Region.
The entire region has been left in shock following the numerous stories navigating the missing vehicle. As a political party borne out of accountability and integrity and being a major stakeholder in the region, we sort to set the record straight on the matter with some questions after our investigations. Amidst the deliberate refusal to speak and the internal directives to remain tight-lipped by the Regional Coordinating Council on the matter , we have intercepted stories from various outlets being sourced to the regional police command, other regional appointees around the minister and among the numerous accounts given we wish to limit our spotlight to two major accounts".
The NPP in the region have also responded and they say the vehicle will be found but find it ridiculous that the NDC have jumped into conclusion.
They, however, warned the NDC to stay clear or will match them should they act after their five-day ultimatum.
Forum for Accountability and Justice (FAJ), a youth group in Damongo have also said they will hit the streets to demonstrate over the missing pick up. The demonstration dubbed “bring back our pick up” is scheduled on Friday, July 19, 2019.
