Rescind support for new parliament chamber or face sanctions ; NDC to Haruna Iddrisu

The NDC has directed its Minority leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu to rescind his support for the proposed controversial new parliament chamber.
According to the NDC, the decision for a new parliament chamber does not make sense.
Speaking to Joy FM, General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the minority leader must rescind his support for the new chamber after the three-line whip issued by the party.
"We have issued a three-line whip that our MPs who goes supporting it there will be consequences for them, that is how far we can, it doesn't make sense, majority of Ghanaians think it doesn't make sense so there is no such justification at all.."
"Maybe if he has endorsed it before the three-line whip then he can be excused but even if he has he will revise his position in view of the three line whip," he added.
The minority leader is part of the Parliamentary Service Board which is considering the new parliament chamber to help address the myriad of challenges faced by MPs.
NDC responds to new parliament chamber proposal
The NDC in a statement signed by their General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the country is faced with many challenges and the proposed $200m that may be used for the project could be channeled to other places for better use.
They are therefore calling on President Akufo-Addo and his government to immediately halt the plan for this project.
There has been a negative reaction ever since the new proposed chamber plan surfaced.
