Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to be formally outdoored by John Mahama on July 27

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will formally outdoor Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.
The event is scheduled for 6:45 pm and will be streamed live on NDC platforms on social media.
This event will allow Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to formally make her maiden policy statement since she was nominated running mate on July 6, 2020.
A statement from the office of the Former President indicated that the outdooring will be held in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.
“About 100 people drawn from a wide array of groupings are expected to attend the ceremony which will broadcast live on radio and television networks across the country.”
Mahama lauded the selection of his running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.
He described her as a “God-fearing, a distinguished scholar… and a role model”.
She also said she will do all her best to ensure the party wins the 2020 elections.
Below is the statement
About Naana Opoku-Agyemang
Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, was born on November 22, 1951, at Cape Coast in the Central Region but hails from Komenda.
She attended Anglican Girls’ Secondary School at Koforidua and Aburi Presbyterian Girls’ School.
She had her secondary education at the Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast from 1964 to 1971 where she was the School Prefect in her final year.
Prof. Opoku-Agyeman has a Diplome Superiere D’Etudes Francaises from the University of Dakar, Senegal in 1976 and B. A.(Hons) with a Diploma in Education at the University of Cape Coast in 1977 and obtained her Masters and Doctorate degrees from York University in Toronto, Canada in 1980 and 1986 respectively.
She taught and worked at the University of Cape Coast from 1986 and held various academic positions including Head of the Department of English, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Warden of Adehye Hall, Valco Trust Fund Post-Graduate Hostel, and the Founding Dean of School of Graduate Studies and Research.
Prof. Opoku-Agyeman in 1997 held the position of Academic Director of the School for International Training in the History and Cultures of the African Diaspora.
She chaired over 20 Boards and Committees including the Council of the University College of Education, Winneba 1998-2002; Joint Co-coordinator of the Specialist Programme in English Language and Ghanaian Culture for Japan Overseas Co-operation Volunteers 1991-1993.