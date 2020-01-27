Sammy Gyamfi speaks after Monday's arrest

The National Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi said no intimidation can force him to be silent on issues.
According to him, the NPP government should channel their energies in addressing the cedi depreciation and corruption ongoing in the country.
Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen on Monday, January 27 after he was granted bail, Sammy Gyamfi said he has no knowledge of the forgery and attempts to spread false information to cause fear and panic case brought against him.
He said if the family and friends statement is the decision of the government to send him to the Police CID they will hear more of that.
READ ALSO : Sammy Gyamfi's arrest is unlawful - Lawyer Tamakloe
Sammy Gyamfi was picked up by officials of the Police Criminal Investigations Department, CID.
According to reports, the "arrest" occurred minutes after he participated in a live studio discussion on UTV's "Adekye Nsroma" morning show.
The NDC National Communications Officer was whisked away by some plain-clothed security officers in a white unmarked pick-up vehicle with licensed plate VR 4870 - 12.
Just as the outspoken NDC stalwart was making his way to board his vehicle after the show had ended, the CID officers suddenly surfaced, produced a warrant and in a flash, picked him away.