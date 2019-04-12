Sefa Kayi blasts NDC' Sammy Gyamfi . . . Asks him to 'Leave' his show

The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi did not have it easy when he showed up on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ programme hosted by Kwami Sefa Kayi, affectionately referred to as Chairman General.
Kwami Sefa Kayi who was surprised Sammy Gyamfi was able to come on his show after insulting him on another radio station asked him to leave his studio.
Sammy Gyamfi after Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo’s alleged leaked tape accused the renowned journalist of being a 'hypocrite'.
According to him, Chairman General as he is popularly called did not play other leaked tapes from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but did give importance and played Ofosu-Ampofo’s leaked tape.
“These bunch of hypocrite journalists will never play leaked tapes on their shows so far as they have negative repercussions on the NPP. However, they are quick to play leaked tapes that involve the NDC like we are seeing today,” Sammy Gyamfi said at the time.
The NDC executive who seemed unapologetic when he appeared on the show refused to apologize because according to him, the issue is in the past.
Other panel members on the show asked him to apologise but he didn’t; insisting it is in the past and that Sefa Kayi cannot use his platform to settle old scores.
However, the show host, Kwami Sefa Kayi allowed him to make his submission on the show after he refused to walk out of the studio in his unapologetic nature.
