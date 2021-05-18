Speaker invites petition on SALL exclusion from 8th Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is encouraging residents of four communities in the Oti Region that have no representation in the 8th Parliament to petition the House over the matter.
According to a report by Citi News, the Speaker urged the residents Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) at a meeting.
The Speaker wants a formal petition that invokes the jurisdiction of Parliament to probe circumstances that have led to their non-presentation in the Legislature.
“We will create an opportunity for you to put it across the whole house. We want you to come through a petition because this is well known, and the facts are not hidden. We will direct you as to how to come through a petition,” the Speaker is quoted in the report.
Alban Bagbin made the remark when met a delegation from the SALL area.
Although the residents of the four communities in the region voted to elect a President in the 2020 elections, they could not vote for a Member of Parliament.
The Electoral Commission (EC) in a statement released on the eve of the December 7 elections directed that SALL residents who fall within the Guan District could not vote in the parliamentary elections because the constituency that should have been created for them has not been done.
The EC had planned to create the Guan Constituency but that could not happen.
The situation has been described as a gross indictment of Ghana’s democracy.