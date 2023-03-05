Titus Glover appointed VALCO MD

Former Member of Parliament for Tema West, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has been nominated for appointment as the Managing Director of the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO).
A letter dated March 2, 2023 signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante addressed to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources asked the Minister to take steps to regularise the appointment.
“Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the constitution of the company.
Profile
Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover was born on 28 August 1966. He was the MP for Tema East for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and served as a deputy minister for transport under President Akufo-Addo’s first-term government.
He also ran for the position of NPP national organiser during the 2022 national executive elections but lost narrowly to the Henry Nana Boakye, the former national youth organiser of the NPP.
Titus-Glover holds a Master’s degree from Warwick University in Coventry (United Kingdom). He also has a certificate of higher education from Ruskin College, Oxford, and a certificate in labour studies from the University of Cape Coast.
VALCO, where he is to serve, continues to play a critical role in efforts by the Government of Ghana to develop an integrated aluminium industry (IAI) in Ghana.