VIDEO: Marricke Kofi Gane to contest 2020 Presidential election

Marricke Kofi Gane a citizen of Ghana has declared his intentions to contest the 2020 general elections as an Independent Presidential Candidate (IPC).
He is a Chartered Certified Accountant working as an International Development expert, something he has been doing globally in more than twenty (20) countries including Ghana.
He made this announcement by a press release via social media on his Facebook page this dawn, Thursday, 28th January 2019. He urged all Ghanaians to rally behind with all resources available to them, from their energy, time, finances, just a few to mention.
Bring your time and expertise to volunteer, bring your finances to support, bring your votes to back a good cause and bring your influence to steer a new order.” he stated.
He as well made his message to Ghanaians known, something he described as simple “I am here to put Ghana first, because GHANA deserves better! Because YOU deserve better! Because WE deserve better.”
