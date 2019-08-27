Video: The 'criminal' abandonment of projects under NPP a worry - Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, says he is worried by the Akufo-Addo government's continuous abandonment of projects his administration started in the country.
This comes on the back of his working visit to the Savannah region and he visited the Mpaha Community Day School in the Central Gonja District.
The school has not been completed after Mahama started the project whilst in power.
The former president finds it disappointing that a project in the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency of the Savanna region, which could transform education in the area is left to rot under this current administration.
Mahama started the 200 Community Day Schools project but after he left power in 2017, some came to a halt and have not been completed, this he terms as 'criminal'.
Video credit: Myjoyonline
Mr. Mahama as part of his visit will also inaugurate all the Savannah Regional Working Committees of the NDC at the Regional Capital, Damongo.
The visit which was scheduled for early this month was postponed until further notice.
Former President Mahama wants to come for a second term and is determined to wrestle power from the hands of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The 2020 general elections according to many will be a keenly contested one. Mahama is yet to select a vice after winning the flagbearer race earlier this year.
He recently held a meeting with the leadership of the Electoral Commission. He urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure a level playing field in the 2020 general elections.
He praised the EC boss for her immense contribution towards the growth of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), which had helped to advance democracy in the country.
After the NDC primaries on Saturday, August 24, 2019, Mahama called on all elected Parliamentary candidates of the party to work hard to reclaim power from the hands of the Akufo-Addo led government.
