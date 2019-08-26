NDC flagbearer John Mahama to tour Savannah Region

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama will embark on a tour of the Savannah Region this week.
The two-day working visit will commence on Tuesday, August 27 to Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
The former president will pay a visit to the Central Gonja, North Gonja, West Gonja, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Bole Districts.
Mr. Mahama as part of his visit will also inaugurate all the Savannah Regional Working Committees of the Party at the Regional Capital, Damongo.
The visit which was scheduled for early this month was postponed until further notice.
Mahama has embarked on several tours as he wants to get familiar with Ghanaians with election 2020 approaching.
Mahama who will lead the NDC in 2020 has toured the Ahafo Region and visited places like Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi South, Asutifi North, Tano North and Tano South.
Former President Mahama wants to come for a second term and is determined to wrestle power from the hands of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The 2020 general elections according to many will be a keenly contested one. Mahama is yet to select a vice after winning the flagbearer race earlier this year.
He recently held a meeting with the leadership of the Electoral Commission. He urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure a level playing field in the 2020 general elections.
He praised the EC boss for her immense contribution towards the growth of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), which had helped to advance democracy in the country.
After the NDC primaries on Saturday, August 24, 2019, Mahama called on all elected Parliamentary candidates of the party to work hard to reclaim power from the hands of the Akufo-Addo led government.
Chairman of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo also called on all party faithful to work tireless to replace 'clueless' Akufo-Addo.
