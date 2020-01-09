It will be difficult to stop actions of vigilantes in 2020 elections - Security expert warns

A Security expert and a Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast Dr. Kingsley Adjei says the activities of vigilante groups will be felt in the upcoming 2020 elections.
He says it will be difficult to stop their activities as long as the government failed to punish those recommended in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.
Dr. Adjei says even though President Akufo-Addo, gave his assent to the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019, which bans acts of vigilantism in the country, they are likely to cause chaos again.
Per the new law, “a person who directly or indirectly instigates or solicits the activity of a vigilante, facilitates or encourages vigilantism, or conceals a vigilante to avoid lawful arrest, commits an offence, and is liable, on conviction, to a term of imprisonment of not less than ten (10) years and not more than fifteen (15) years.”
The government said it has referred some of the individuals cited in the report to the police but Dr. Adjei appears unconvinced.
"You need to punish people to serve as a deterrent to those who want to commit the same notorious activities and once people commit such notorious activities and they are not punished, it encourages others to do same. So I believe that during election 2020 we will continue to see the so-called vigilante groups which I call local terrorists".
Dr. Adjei also said as long as political parties contact these vigilante groups, they will continue to be in existence.
"As long as political parties demand their services they will avail themselves. Because we practice the winner takes all system, our elections are almost a do or die affair. We do not look at competence we look at those with money and can hire services of these groups. Also since democracy began in 1992 we have more youth but less available jobs and they are now tools for these political class to hire for their own interest, he added.
A survey conducted by the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) in December last year showed that vigilante activities are growing at a faster rate in the country despite the introduction of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act.
The report found that all of the activities and the associated groups are related to the two major political parties — the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The two major parties agreed to meet and discuss ways of disbanding vigilante groups, they held several meetings but it appears the process has stalled now.