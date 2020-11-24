We did nothing wrong by publishing full voters’ register on website - EC

N/R: NDC supporter shot dead at Baguru One person has died after he was accidentally shot by his colleague at Baguru…

US election: Trump camp's lawsuit struck down in Pennsylvania A judge in Pennsylvania has dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that…

Be open to your parents on your sexual and reproductive health issues Teenagers have been urged to open up to their parents or guardians on their…

Legon Cities fires coach Goran Barjaktarevic after Great Olympics defeat Legon Cities have terminated the contract of head coach Goran Barjaktarevic in…

BoG maintains policy rate at 14.5% The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana has kept the Policy Rate…