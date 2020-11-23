Claims by Security Expert over Special Voting baseless and unfounded - EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has come out to deny reports that the commission has decided not to give security agencies the opportunity to take part in the special voting exercise.
The EC has described as baseless and unfounded a viral video making rounds and said the contents of the video are false and should be disregarded.
The special voting exercise is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
The EC in a statement said a few names on the special voters’ register went missing due to the submission of wrong ID card numbers.
“It is important to note that a few persons submitted wrong ID card numbers. Unfortunately, those persons were not reflected on the Special Voters Register as their ID cards were invalid. Some of these applicants submitted the ID numbers of the old voters’ ID card.”
The EC also dispelled claims that applicants who had applied for special voting but did not have their names captured in the register would not be allowed to vote during the elections.
“For the first time in the history of the Electoral Commission, the Register of Special Voters, as well as the Locations for Special Voting, has been published on the website of the Commission.”
Apart from this viral video, a Security Analyst, Adam Bona had also alleged that over 60 percent of the security personnel being deployed for election 2020 duties do not have their names in the special voting list.
Mr. Bona did not provide evidence of the claim although he said he had received information from various security agencies.