We have evidence of widespread vote padding in favour of Akufo-Addo- Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Officer for the NDC Sammy Gyamfi says they are unable to accept the results of the 2020 election due to the irregularities they have uncovered.
According to him, most of these cases happened at the constituency collation centres.
Providing reasons for the continuous protest against the results he said "The first reason why we take this position is because of evidence of widespread padding of votes in favour of the Presidential candidate of the NPP that we have uncovered through our audit of the presidential result. This padding happened mainly at the constituency collation centres where polling station results recorded on the pink sheets are aggregated, you will realise that in aggregating the polling station votes more votes are added to that of candidate Akufo-Addo in some cases."
Sammy Gyamfi stated that is should be of concern that the EC has declared results that they had to correct the figures on different occasions.
"The EC as a state institution and funded by the state has a right to declare results that are mathematically correct and not results that are flawed."
Responding to calls for them to go to court rather than the continuous demonstrations he said: "The law gives us rights we can exercise under this circumstance."
"We have a constitutional right to demonstrate against this stolen verdict. We are yet to take a decision whether we will go to court or not. We will inform all."
Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu has also described as naive calls for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to challenge the results of the general election in court.
The lawyer argued that such calls are unfounded, given that the party has the right to resort to other lawful options such as protests, to challenge the outcome of the polls.
“I have heard people say they should stop demonstrations and go to court. That is a very naive statement. You cannot determine for them how they want to prosecute their case. It is their constitutional right to demonstrate,” he said on Citi FM's 'The Big Issue'.
Mr. Kpebu also indicated that the NDC’s protests could be an attempt to elicit “public sympathy”, following an unfavourable election.