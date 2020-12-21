We have evidence of widespread vote padding in favour of Akufo-Addo- Sammy Gyamfi

Covid-19: Akufo-Addo to address the nation tonight President Akufo-Addo will tonight address the nation at 8 pm on matters…

Two motorbike riders crushed to death in Eastern Region Two persons on a motorbike have been crushed to death by a speeding KIA truck…

Parliament passes Road Traffic Amendment Bill Parliament has passed into law the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2020 which…

Paramount chief wants Rawlings buried at his Tefle property The Paramount Chief of the Tefle Traditional Area of the Volta Region has…