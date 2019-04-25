We'll trigger the process for Osafo Maafo's removal if Prez. fails to sack him- Minority

The Minority in Parliament says they will trigger a process for the removal of Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo if the President does not sack him.
This development is on the back of comments he made concerning the deportation of Chinese galamsey queen Aisha Huang.
The Senior Minister addressing a town hall meeting in the United States recently was asked by the participants why Ghana deported 'Chinese galamsey queen' Aisha Huang without prosecuting her.
Responding to the questioner, the Senior Minister said Ghana has great diplomatic relationship with China and intends to partner with them in key infrastructural projects citing the $2 billion Sinohydro deal.
“Today, the main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro, it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us,” he said.
"So, when there are these kinds of arrangements, there are other things behind the scenes. Putting that lady [Aisha] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your economic problems,” he said.
This statement did not go down well with many stakeholders who have called on the Senior Minister to retract.
His office has however clarified the statement but the Minority wants the Senior Minister out of office and are bent on triggering a process for his removal if President Akufo-Addo does not sack him.
Read also: Osafo-Maafo spoke Akufo-Addo's mind with regards to Aisha Huang's deportation- NDC
Inusah Fuseini
Minority spokesperson on Legal and Constitutional matters Inusah Fuseini says the caucus will formally notify the Speaker on the motion if the President fails to sack him.
"We are looking at a possibility of triggering the process, I have discussed that with the Minority chief whip if the President does not fire him we file a motion and trigger the process for his removal"
"This is because he has brought global shame and embarrassment to Ghana" he spoke with Joy News.
Article 82 of the 1992 Constitutes states “(1) Parliament may, by a resolution supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the members of Parliament, pass a vote of censure on a Minister of State.
(2) A motion for the resolution referred to in clause (1) of this article shall not be moved in Parliament unless-
(a) seven days' notice has been given of the motion; and
(b) the notice for the motion has been signed by not less than one-third of all the members of Parliament;
(3) The motion shall be debated in Parliament within fourteen days after the receipt by the Speaker of the notice for the motion.
(4) A Minister of State in respect of whom a vote of censure is debated under clause (3) of this article is entitled, during the debate, to be heard in his defence.
(5) Where a vote of censure is passed against a Minister under this article the President may, unless the Minister resigns his office, revoke his appointment as a Minister.
Read also: Osafo-Maafo's 'Aisha Huang' comments were unwarranted and inappropriate - Kweku Baako
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana