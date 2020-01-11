We will protect and guard our growing democracy from destruction by the EC - Asiedu Nketia cautions

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia says they will go every length to protect the 30-year democracy that Ghana has built from destruction by the Electoral Commission.
Asiedu Nketia said the Electoral Commission boss Jean Mensa is bent on destroying the democracy the nation has but has cautioned her to have a change of mind concerning the compilation of the new voters register or face stiff opposition.
"We cannot struggle to build a democracy for 30 years only to allow one individual to come and break everything apart, so we are saying that we won't agree for our democracy to be toyed with. This is the beginning of a long drawn battle to protect our democracy. We are calling on everybody whether political parties or individuals. We need to struggle for peace, we will move to Kumasi, Accra and end at the Presidency soon, we can assure you that election 2020 will be held and must be free and fair," he said this during the protest against the new voters register in Tamale.
Hundreds of people marched through some major streets in Tamale to express their displeasure about the decision by the EC to compile a new voters’ registration.
The demonstration dubbed ‘Tikusayi demonstration’, started from the Jubilee Park and had in attendance party bigwigs from the opposition NDC, the APC and the PNC.
Present at the grounds was also the founder and leader of the APC, Hassan Ayariga, Minority Leader in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu and the MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini.
The EC has stated that their decision to change the voters' register is to have more credible voters register saying the current one is over-stretched. Adding the new one will protect its credibility.
This has not gone down well with these opposition groups. According to them, the justification by the EC for a new voters' register is unacceptable and will ''amount to complete wastage and needless spending of limited state resources''.