Photos: 'Tikusayi' demonstration against new voters' register staged in Tamale

Members of the Inter-Party Resistance Against a New Voters’ Register (IPRNA) have hit the streets of Tamale and demonstrated against the compilation of new voters' register for election 2020.
The demonstration dubbed 'Tikusayi' is the first of its kind and is being led by the NDC's National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and the National Chairman for the PNC, Bernard Mornah.
Clad mostly in red, the demonstrators were holding placards with some interesting statements.
Present at the grounds was also the founder and leader of the APC, Hassan Ayariga, Minority Leader in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu and the MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini.
The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi also joined the demonstrators.
Hassan Ayariga says the demonstration is to send a signal to the President Akufo-Addo that the country is for all Ghanaian and not just the NPP.
The PPP and other political parties mainly the National Democratic Congress (NDC), All people's party(APC), People's National Convention (PNC), United Progressive Party (UPP) have all kicked strongly against the EC's decision to compile a new voters register.
The EC has stated that their decision to change the voters' register is to have more credible voters register saying the current one is over-stretched. Adding the new one will protect its credibility.
This has not gone down well with these opposition groups. According to them, the justification by the EC for a new voters' register is unacceptable and will ''amount to complete wastage and needless spending of limited state resources''.
Parliament has already approved the GH¢444,846,663 requested by the EC for the compilation of a new voters register which the commission believes will be more credible and efficient than the existing one.