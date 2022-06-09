You've paid your dues but respect those who started before you – Arthur K to Bawumia

A stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Arthur Kennedy has said that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid his dues to the NPP.
But, Dr Bawumia must make way for those who were in the party before he joined to contest for the flagbearer position of the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections.
“Dr. Bawumia has paid his dues regardless of any circumstance. Having said that, he should respect those people who started before him in his journey,” the US-based medical practitioner said on 3 FM.
He further said there should be fairness in the process to elect the flagbearer.
“We need to make the contest fair if others want to run,” he added.
Meanwhile, the National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released Rules and Regulations and time table for conduct of election of National Officers of the party.
The election is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from 15th to 17th July 2022.
It follows that “we now know all the delegates who will decide the fate of National Officers Hopefuls. This is a journey of internal elections from Polling Stations, Electoral Area Coordinators, Constituency and Regional Officers,” a statement issued by Chair of the National Council Nii Ayikoi Otoo said.
Another statement issued by General Secretary John Boadu detailed the programme of action.