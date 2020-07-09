1000 athletes to receive recently allowance from YEA Programme

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) will spend GH3, 000,000 on a module to financially support 1000 athletes for the next six months.
According to the Chief Executive Officer of the YEA, Justin Kodua, each athlete would receive a monthly stimulus package of GH500 for the six months.
Mr Kodua, who was speaking at the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing in Accra last Wednesday, noted that the package would support abled and disabled athletes who have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The YEA has been reviewing our module which is to facilitate jobs for the youth of this country in this COVID-19 season. One avenue that has been hit hard is the sports fraternity.
“As an agency mandated to provide job opportunities for the youth, we decided to support these athletes, who are not getting anything in this period,” he explained.
For his part, Board Chairman of the YEA, Sammi Awuku, expressed gratitude for his outfit’s decision to commit such amount to support sportsmen and women in the country at a time when their source of livelihoods have been deeply affected.
Mr Awuku noted that they will be ready to review the entire contract at the end of the duration to see if they could extend it.
“I’m happy about the decision to support sportsman and women. For us to offer GH500 per person for 1000 athletes for the next six months is very laudable. We hope it touches lives in these difficult times,” he said.
Source: graphic