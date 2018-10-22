2018 AWCON draw : Ghana to play Algeria in tournament opener

Black Queens of Ghana will come up against Algeria in the tournament opener on Saturday,17 November 2018 in a Group A showdown.
The 2018 Women's AFCON draw was made on Sunday night at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana.
Ghana will play against the North African country at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:30 pm.
They will later lock horns with Mali on 20th November 2018 at the same venue and play Cameroon three days later.
The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-final of the tourney.