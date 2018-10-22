2018 AWCON:Nigeria Coach Dennerby eyes ninth title in Ghana

Super Falcons head coach, Thomas Dennerby, has declared that his team will work hard to win the 2018 AWCON in Ghana
The defending champions are in Group B along with perennial rivals, the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, Shepolopolo of Zambia and Harambee Starlets of Kenya.
“Our other three opponents in the group [B] are good. We have three weeks to our first game against South Africa and will focus on preparing well for the matches to ensure we get to the semi-final and take it from there,” Dennerby stated.
The Super Falcons who are the most successful side in the history of the competition will open their campaign on November 18 against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.
Dennerby charges will slug it out with the Shepolopolo of Zambia in their next group game three days later before facing the Harambee Starlets of Kenya in their final group game on November 24.
Nigeria won the last edition in 2016 after edging out hosts Cameroon 1-0 in the final courtesy of Desire Oparanozie’s strike.
The top three teams from the competition will qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be staged in France next year.
