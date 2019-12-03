2019/20 National Women’s League to kick off next year

The 2019/20 National Women’s League has been scheduled to kick off next year (January 17-19, 2020) after a meeting by the newly constituted seven-member Committee.
The Ghana Football Association Executive Council last week named a seven-member committee for the Women's Premier League.
The new Committee held its first meeting today, December 3 at the GFA Secretariat and the meeting was to bring all the board members up to speed with plans to restart the women’s competitions across the country and to discuss strategies geared towards improving all female club competitions.
Committee chairperson Madam Hillary Boateng and vice chairperson Rosalind Amoh were all present at Tuesday’s meeting with members Nana Fosu Gyeabour II, Cleopatra Nsia Nketiah, Nana Aba Anamoah, Jerry Dugbatse and Christian Mensah all in attendance.
Mrs Rosalind Amoh gave members an overview of the women’s league from the past administration and outlined what should be expected ahead of the 2019/2020 season.
The committee also looked at the vision and plans of the new GFA administration and discussed ways of embarking on a sponsorship drive.
The return of the League will be a piece of welcome news to the clubs who have been dormant for over a year.