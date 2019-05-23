2019 Arnold Classic Africa Competition: Godwin Frimpong wins gold

Ghanaian bodybuilder, Godwin Frimpong has made his nation proud by winning gold at the 2019 Arnold Classic Africa competition held from 17th-19 May 2019 in South Africa.
Arnold Classic Africa is a competition which affords athletes the opportunity to compete in an international competition, against participants from all continents, in Africa. It embraces numerous sporting codes and promotes these through demonstrations, contests, record attempts and sports celebrities over three days each May.
Godwin Frimpong participated in the ‘Men’s Bodybuilding up to 85kg’ contest which he won. He competed alongside great bodybuilders across the continent.
Godwin is the Founder of Star Workout and a personal bodybuilding trainer. He’s also a Body Fuel Ghana sponsored athlete.
He’s a 2017 Muscle Classic Champion and a 2017 Man Ghana Middle Weight winner.
