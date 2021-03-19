2020/21: Know who your club signed in the second transfer window

The second transfer window for Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League has been shut.
The window which opened on Tuesday, February 16, gave clubs the opportunity to register players for the second round of the season was closed at 11:59 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
However, some clubs beefed up their squads before the window closed while others failed to get last-minute deals done.
Struggling King Faisal confirmed the signing of Ghana U-20 shot-stopper Danlad Ibrahim. The Kotoko goalkeeper joined fellow Kumasi-based club for the rest of the football season on loan.
Kotoko also completed the signing of Andy Kumi Francis before the window closed.
The forward who earned a recent call up to the Black Stars joined the club from lower-tier side Unistar Soccer Academy on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs made the biggest headlines in the just ended window as the two clubs went to South America and Asia to sign players.
The Porcupine Warriors signed Brazilian forward Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais while Dwarfs confirmed the signing of Japanese striker Jindo Morishita respectively.
Know who your club signed in the second transfer window.
HEARTS OF OAK
1.Salifu Ibrahim
2.Caleb Amankwah
3.Razak Ali(Promoted)
ASHANTIGOLD
1.Samed Mohammed
2.Solomon Afriyie
3.Seth Osei
4.Mattew Agama
5.Kofi Mensah(GK)
6.Nathaniel Asamoah
7.Emmanuel Bonsu
8.Clinton Appiah
9.Paul Asare de Vries
10.Gordon Kusi Broklyn
ASANTE KOTOKO
1.Micheal Vinicius
2.Solomon Sarfo Taylor
3.Andy Kumi Francis
MEDEAMA SC
1.Ahmed Toure
2.Zakaria Mumuni
3.Benjamin Arthur
4.Vicente Attinga
5.Coulibaly Zana Umare
6.Jabila Abdul Karim
7.Prince Opoku Agyemang
ELEVEN WONDERS
1.Alex Asamoah
2.Amos Frimpong
3.Micheal Abu(GK)
4.Suala Draman
KING FAISAL
1.Atta Kusi
2.Seidu Salifu
3.Eric Donkor
4.Paul Aidoo
5.Danlad Ibrahim(GK)
6.Franklin Osei
7.Richard Akrofi
8.Frank Sarfo Gyamfi
LEGON CITIES
1.Hans Kwofie
2.Richmond Antwi
3.Justice Ananne
4.Victorien Adebayo
5.Isaka Mohammed
ADUANA STARS
1.Derrick Boateng
2.Nurudeen Abdulai
3.Kingsley Berefo
4.Abass Mohammed
5.Benjamine Tweneboah
6.Derick Sesraku*
INTER ALLIES
1.Agyemang Badu
2.Richard Arthur
3.Kingsley Kuku
4.Sunday Kalu
5.Samuel Armah
6.Abdul Nassiru Hamza
7.Kwabena Kyeremateng
8.Emmanuel Tochukwu
LIBERTY PROF
1.Evans Owusu
2.Prosper Ahianbu
3.William Opoku Mensah
4.Razak Simpson
5.Kofi Nti Boakye
DREAMS FC
1.Mohammed Baki
2.Mohammed Jiji Alifoe
BEREKUM CHELSEA
1.Bennett Ofori
KARELA UTD
1.Stephen Adams
2.Maxwell Boakye
3.Bismark Oppong
4.Emmanuel Nti
EBUSUA DWARFS
1.Jindo Morishita
2.J.E Amoah Mensah
3.Enock Afram
GREAT OLYMPICS
1.James Akaminko
2.Julius Nii Laryeh Konyah