Ebusua Dwarfs unveil Japanese striker Jindo Morishita

Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs have unveiled their latest signing Jindo Morishita.
The Cape Coast side on Saturday morning outdoored their latest acquisition having announced his signing on March 10, 2021.
Morishita has put-to-paper to join the Cape Coast-based side on a deal until the rest of the season after leaving Zambian side Maestro United.
The 25-year-old is the first Japanese player to join the elite league in Ghana.
A club statement on Wednesday, March 10: said; "Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs, the pride of Central Region, announces the acquisition of a Japanese Football Striker – Jindo Morishita.
“Jindo Morishita has a strong aspiration to build a new relationship between Japan and the African continent, especially Ghana, through football.
“Cenpower Holdings sponsored the signing to join the Ghana Premier League side, Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs.
Cenpower Holdings is a wholly-owned Ghanaian power producer which partners, among others, Sumitomo Corporation (a leading Japanese fortune 500 global trading and business investment company)."