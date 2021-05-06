2022 World Cup: CAF postpones Black Stars qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have postponed the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers set to commence next month.
The Black Stars who have been pooled in Group G alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia were set to begin the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in June with an aim to qualify for Qatar after missing out on the previous edition in Russia.
Ghana was about to commence her campaign with a home fixture at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 4 against Ethiopia and play South Africa away on June 12 but both fixtures have been rescheduled.
How CAF on Thursday morning released a statement saying the matches have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ''will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021 and March 2022."
"The CAF Emergency Committee in consultation with FIFA, decided to postpone the CAF qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that were due to be played in June 2021 after taking into consideration the current challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic an the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating games," a statemet read.
