2023 Africa Games Project Team Inaugurated

Ghana will host for the first time, the 13th edition of the Africa Games in 2023.
As part of measures to ensure a successful organization and hosting of the 2023 Games using the co-host cities of Accra, Cape Coast, Kumasi and Tamale, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah on Thursday, March 28, 2019 inaugurated the Ghana 2023 Project team.
The Project team has been tasked among others to design a roadmap for all activities to be pursued in respect of the hosting and organization of the Games, including all auxiliary activities. The team is also to discuss with all stakeholders and submit the final roadmap to the respective stakeholders.
The Project Team will be chaired by the Deputy Minister Curtis Perry Okudzeto.
The members of the Project Team are the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi (MP), Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) , Prof. Peter Twumasi, and the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo-Mensah.
The rest are the Technical Advisor of Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, Sport Business Consultant, Mr. Magnus Rex Danquah, and Board Member of NSA, Dr. Beatrice Dwumfour Williams.
[9:00 PM, 3/28/2019] Gifty Eghan Moys: Committee to oversee the Review of the National Sports Policy Inaugurated
The Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP) also inaugurated a Committee tasked to review all existing the National Sports Policy sporting policies in the country.
The Committee is also to organize a forum for all relevant stakeholders to discuss and collate ideas on how best sporting activities can be improved among several other factors.