2023 African Games: Government to include Paralympic sports rep on LOC

The Sports Ministry has requested the National Paralympic Committee to nominate a representative to serve on the 2023 African Games, Local Organising Committee (LOC).
This comes after the NPC filed a petition to the presidency following the omission of their rep in the newly inaugurated African Games Committee.
Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah has responded to this in a statement to the chairman of the National Paralympic Committee.
"I am happy to inform, you that the Ministry has decided to include one person from the Paralympic sports fraternity to serve on the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games Ghana 2023," portion of a statement read.
President Akufo-Addo this week swore into office a nine-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) to commence preparations towards the 13th African Games to be staged in Ghana in 2023.
The ceremony was held on Monday, October 12 at the Jubilee House.
Members of the LOC include, Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah, GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah, Rex Brobby an Olympian, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah an advisor to the Minister for Youth Sports, Legal Practioner Eva Okyere, Journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare a lecturer and researcher at GIMPA, Ahmed Osumanu, Communications consultant to the Ministry Of Youth and Sports and Dr Beatrice Dwumfour Williams, a clinical psychologist,
They have been appointed to organise the 13th African Games.