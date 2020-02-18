Abass Nuhu elated with debut goal for Liberty Professionals

Liberty Professionals midfielder Abass Nuhu has expressed his excitement after bagging his maiden goal for the club.
The midfielder notched his debut goal in Liberty's thumping victory over Aduana Stars. Abass Nuhu climbed off the bench to score in his outfit 5-2 win over the Ogya Boys.
READ ALSO: Kotoko draw against AshantiGold as Hearts, Liberty win at home in Ghana Premier League matchday 10
"I am so happy to score my first goal this season, I will psych myself and make sure I score more goals in the competition".
"I was having in mind that I will definitely score and I scored so I am very happy.''
He has been one of the standout players of the team so far this term, featuring in 10 games in the Ghana Premier League.
Liberty Professionals beat Aduana Stars 5-2 on their return to the Carl Reindorf Park in Ghana Premier League matchday 10.
Mubarak Alhassan and Elvis Kyei Baffour's brace and Abass Nuhu goal ensured Liberty picked up their first win at the Carl Reindorf Park after the Club Licensing gave them clearance to use the Park.
READ ALSO: 5 things we learned from the Ghana Premier League matchday 10