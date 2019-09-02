Accept NC statutes or they stay forever - KK Sarpong to Club administrators

Former Asante Kotoko Chairman, Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong has sensationally stated that club administrators should accept the proposed statutes by the GFA Normalisation Committee (NC) for their own good.
Speaking to Asempa FM on the upcoming Congress on September 5 where the new statutes of the FA will be deliberated on as well as road map for elections for the new GFA Presidency will be announced, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) boss says it will be in the interest not to veto the new document.
"I would advise the football people (club administrators) to accept the statutes proposed by the NC, If they don't accept, then Normalisation will go on forever which I believe is not what they want."
As the NC plans to organize elections and elect a new leader to steer the affairs of Ghana football. Personalities like George Afriyie, Kudjoe Fianoo, Osei Kweku Palmer, Nana Yaw Amponsah Alhaji Grusah among others have declared their intention to contest for the top seat.
But GNPC boss says he has no plans to vie for the seat.
"I can tell you emphatically that I'm not interested in GFA presidency and I can never be interested."
"I can assist in other ways but not as the president."
"I think eight years in office is good enough for whoever becomes the GFA president going forward"
"Football people should have a good heart and be objective going forward."
Meanwhile, Chairman of the NC, Dr. Kofi Amoah has revealed that persons interested in becoming President of Ghana Football Association (GFA) will go through integrity test.