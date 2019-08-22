GFA Presidency: Baba Gado declares support for Nana Amponsah

President of Amidaus Professionals FC, Baba Gado has declared his support for Nana Yaw Amponsah to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi as the next Ghana Football Association president (GFA).
The astute football administrator is among the personalities contesting for the country's football governing body top seat after former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi was banned following the airing of the 'Number 12' documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
He faces tough personalities like Kurt Okraku, Osei Kweku Palmer, George Afriyie, Kudjoe Fianoo among others who have all declared their interest in steering the affairs of football in the country.
In an interview with Asempa FM, Baba Gado affirmed his support for Phar Rangers owner.
"I support Nana Yaw Amponsah 100%"
Integrity test
Chairman of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has revealed that persons interested in becoming President of Ghana Football Association (GFA) will go through integrity test.
With the process to elect a new president of GFA yet to begin, Dr Amoah speaking on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana with Paul Adom Otchere on Tuesday made known to hopefuls what will be expected of them.
"People who are interested will have to pick up a form at the Ghanaian Football Association premises or pick a form at our regional headquarters and you fill the forms and send it to us but before that, every one person will go through integrity test. You will be vetted to before you can hold any office"
He also added that they will not welcome anything not verifiable.
“We are looking out for honest people. That is if you have not been to jail or anything of that matter. Will deal with things that are verifiable and if you pass then you are good to go. We will not deal with anything that cannot be proved,” he added.
The GFA Normalisation Committee has called for Congress on September 5 where the new statutes of the FA will be deliberated on as well as road map for elections for the new FA Presidency will be announced.
