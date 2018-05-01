Aduana sign Nigerien midfielder nicknamed "Deco"

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars, have completed the signing of Nigerien midfielder Hainikoye Soumana Boubacar.
Aduana, who are based in Dormaa who will be playing in the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cu,p tied the midfielder to a two-year deal.
Hainikoye Soumana Boubacar nicknamed "Deco" is joining the reigning Ghana Premier League Champions from Nigerien elite division side US Gendarmerie National.
The "Ogya Boys" made the announcement on Twitter and are looking forward to seeing the player help the club win laurels this season.
Boubacar was a member of the Niger side that played in the 2017 WAFU tournament in Ghana.
He has one international cap and scored a goal in two appearances at the 2018 CHAN qualifiers.