Adwoa Bayor backs Black Queens for 2018 AWCON Truimph

Former captain of the female national team, Adwoa Bayor has entreated the Black Queens to put up superlative performance and clinch the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).Ghana is in group A alongside Algeria, Mali and Cameroon with their group stage matches to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Black Queens have lost the finals of the competition on three occasions since it begun in 1991. However, Adwoa Bayor, who was adjudged Africa's Women footballer of the Year in 2003, believes the outfit will give a very good account of themselves.
"We want the team to go very far in the tournament and win the cup, but we must have patience on them."
"They have some young players who are playing abroad and together with the experienced one, I believe they will play well at the tournament, so we wish them all the best," Adwoa Bayor told GNA Sport
Ghana will kick off the competition against Algeria in the opener on Saturday, November 17 at the Accra Stadium.