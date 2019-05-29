AFCON 2019:Black Stars opponent Benin names final squad

Head coach of Benin Michel Dussuyer has announced the 23-man squad that will travel to Egypt to participate in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The team captain and Genclerbirlig star Stéphane Sèssegnon will lead the team in their group opening match against Ghana on June 25 in Ismailia.
The Squirrels have also named Huddersfield attacker Steve Mounié in the squad despite reports that the player is nursing a knee injury.
Other names to make the final party include Yeovil Town midfielder Sessi d’Almeida, Khaled Adénon of Amiens and Tunisia based Rodrigue Kossi.
Coach Dussuyer has named only one domestic player in the squad for the African football's flagship event that is set to kick off in Egypt on June 21.
As well as taking on taking Ghana in Group F, Benin will also face five-time winners Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.
Benin Squad:
Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbé (Niort/France) , Fabien Farnolle (Yeni Malatyaspor/Turkey) , Cherif Dine Kakpo (Buffles)
Defenders: Olivier Verdon (Sochaux/ France) , Khaled Adénon (Amiens/France) , Moise Adilehou (Levadiakos/Greece) , Junior Salomon (Plateau United/Nigéria) Seidou Barazé (Moulins Yzeure/France) , Rodrigue Fassinou (Aspac) , David Kiki (Red Star/France) , Emmanuel Imorou (Caen/France)
Midfielders: Sessi d’Almeida (Yeovil Town/England) , Jordan Adéoti (Auxerre/France) , Mama Seibou (SC Toulon /France) , Stéphane Sèssegnon (Genclerbirligi/Turque), Tidjani Anaane (Ben Guerdane/Tunisia) , Rodrigue Kossi (Club Africain / Tunisia)
Forwards: Steve Mounié (Huddersfield/England) , Michael Poté (Adana Demirspor/Turque) , Jodel Dossou (Vaduz/Sweden) , David Djigla (Niort/France) ,Désiré Sègbè Azankpo (FK Senica/Slovakia) , Cèbio Soukou (Hansa Rostock/Germany)
