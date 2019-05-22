AFCON 2019: South Africa announces squad for tourney

Head coach of South Africa, Stuart Baxter has announced his provisional 30-man squad for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

South Africa have been pooled in Group D in what has been termed the 'Group of Death' where they will face Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia.

The Bafana Bafana kickstart their tournament against Ivory Coast on Monday, June 24 in Cairo before playing Namibia in 4 days time and round off their final group game against Morocco on July 1.

The team's greatest achievement was winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 when they hosted the tournament.

SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Darren Keet (Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders

Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs), Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Buhle Mkhwanazi (Wits), Sifiso Hlanti (Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)

Midfielders

Bongani Zungu (France, Amiens), Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Kamohelo Mokotjo (England, Brentford), Thulani Serero (Netherlands, Vitesse FC), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg United), Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates)

Forwards

Lebo Mothiba (France, Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Belgium, Royal Union Saint), Lars Veldwijk (Netherlands, Sparta Rotterdam), Lebogang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City)

READ ALSO: