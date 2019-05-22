AFCON 2019: Egypt names squad for tournament

Egypt's preliminary squad for the 32nd edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been named.

Coach Javier Aguirre has opted to call 25 players up for his provisional squad with Liverpool's talisman Mohammed Salah leading the contingent.

Host nation, Egypt will house 23 others for this summer's tournament slated for June 21 to July 19.

The record seven-time African champions will play in Group A along with DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe. Egypt will kick off the tournament by playing Zimbabwe on 21 June.

THE SQUAD BELOW:

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El-Shenawi (Pyramids FC), Mohamed El-Shenawy (Ahly), Mahmoud Genish (Zamalek), Mohamed Abou-Gabal (Smouha)

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion), Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Ali Ghazal (Feirense), Ayman Ahsraf (Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Baher Elmohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Ahmed Aboul Fotouh (Smouha)

Midfielders: Walid Soliman (Ahly), Abdallah El-Said (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos), Nabil Emad (Pyramids FC)

Forwards: Ahmed Aly (Arab Contractors), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Marwan Mohsen (Ahly), Ahmed "Kouka" Hassan (Olympiacos)

