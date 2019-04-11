AFCON 2019: Ghana unseeded for draw; Stars to get tough opponents

Ghana are set to be handed tough Group opponents for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after CAF put the Black Stars in the second-tier of teams for Friday's draw in Cairo.
The four-time African champions are in Pot 2 alongside DR Congo, Mali, Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea and Algeria.
This after the Confederation of African Football decided to use the latest FIFA World rankings (released on 4 April) for the pots and seedings.
AFCON2019 Draw:
Pot 1 : Egypt; Cameroon; Senegal; Tunisia; Nigeria; Morocco
Pot 2 : DRC; Ghana; Mali; Cote D'Ivoire; Guinea; Algeria
Pot 3 : South Africa; Uganda; Benin; Mauritania; Madagascar; Kenya
Pot 4 : Zimbabwe; Namibia; Guinea-Bissau; Angola; Burundi; Tanzania
Source: ghanasoccernet
Read also: AFCON 2019 Draw: What you need to know
www.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News