AFCON 2019: Ghana unseeded for draw; Stars to get tough opponents

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghana are set to be handed tough Group opponents for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after CAF put the Black Stars in the second-tier of teams for Friday's draw in Cairo.



The four-time African champions are in Pot 2 alongside DR Congo, Mali, Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea and Algeria.

This after the Confederation of African Football decided to use the latest FIFA World rankings (released on 4 April) for the pots and seedings.

AFCON2019 Draw:
Pot 1 : Egypt; Cameroon; Senegal; Tunisia; Nigeria; Morocco
 
Pot 2 : DRC; Ghana; Mali; Cote D'Ivoire; Guinea; Algeria

Pot 3 : South Africa; Uganda; Benin; Mauritania; Madagascar; Kenya

Pot 4 : Zimbabwe; Namibia; Guinea-Bissau; Angola; Burundi; Tanzania

Source: ghanasoccernet

