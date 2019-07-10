AFCON 2019: Gueye's strike seals semifinal berth for Senegal

Senegal have been second time lucky to secure a semifinal berth after Cameroon block their path two years ago at the same stage.
The Teranga Lions had to battle hard to see off the squirrels of Benin at the 30 June Stadium to book qualification. It took Idrissa Gueye second-half strike which separated the two sides after a barren first half.
Senegal dominated the game right from the blast of the referee whistle but found the resilient defence of the Squirrels a had not to crack.
25 minutes after the recess Senegal opened the scoring and Sadio Mane minutes later had a goal disallowed after a Video Assitant Referee (VAR) call.
The Squirrels tasked in search of the equaliser suffered a major blow as they were later reduced to 10-men following the red card issued to Olivier Verdon.
Senegal will meet the winner of Tunisia-Madagascar clash on Saturday, July 14 at 4:00 pm.
The Teranga Lions are in search for their first AFCON trophy.
