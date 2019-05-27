AFCON 2019: Injured Keita named in Guinea's squad

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been included in Guinea’s provisional Africa Cup of Nations squad, despite ongoing concerns about his fitness.

Keita, 24, injured his adductor muscle in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona at the start of May and was initially ruled out for around eight weeks.

Guinea disputed the diagnosis at the time and their hopes of taking him to Egypt were given a boost when Jurgen Klopp revealed this week that the former RB Leipzig man is ahead of schedule.

Due to this, Guinea's manager has named Naby Keita in his preliminary squad for the AFCON 2019 slated for June 21 - July 19.

Guinea have been drawn in Group B with three times African champions Nigeria and debutants Madagascar and Burundi.

They will face Madagascar in their opening match on 22 June before facing Nigeria four days later.

Guinea will wrap up their group campaign with a match against Burundi on 30 June.

Guinea provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Naby Yattara (Excelsior, Reunion Island), Ibrahima Koné (Pau, France), Moussa Camara (Horoya), Aly Kéita (Ostersunds, Sweden)

Defenders: Fodé Camara (Ajaccio , France), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Ernest Seka (Nancy, France), Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Ousmane Sidibé (Béziers, France), Baissama Sankoh (Caen, France), Mikael Dyrestream (AO Xanthi FC, Sweden), Julian Jeanvier (Brendford, England)

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Napoli Italy), Ibrahima Cissé (Fulham, England), Boubacar Fofana (Gaz Metan, Romania), Abdoulaye Paye Camara (Horoya), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England), Mady Camara (Olympiakos, Greece)

Forwards: François Kamano (Bordeaux, France), Mohamed Yattara (Auxerre, France), Ibrahima Traoré (Borussia M'Gladbach, Germany), José Kanté (Gimnastic Tarragona, Spain), Idrissa Sylla (Zulte Waregem, Belgium), Fodé Koita (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Sory Kaba (Dijon, France)

Standby players:

Defenders: Ousmane Kanté (Paris FC, France), Sékou Condé (Chateauroux, France)

Midfielders: Sadio Diallo (Hatayspor, Turkey), Michel Landel (Giresunspor, Tukey) Kamso Mara (Liberec, Czech Republic)

Forwards: Hadji Barry (Swope Park, USA)

