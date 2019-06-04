AFCON 2019: Profile of Jordan Ayew

Jordan Pierre Ayew (born 11 September 1991) is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Crystal Palace on loan from Swansea City and the Ghana national team.
He is the son of former Ghana captain Abedi Pele and brother of André Ayew, who plays for Fenerbahçe.
Jordan Ayew joined Marseille as a trainee in 2006. He signed a three-year professional contract with Marseille in 2009. Jordan Ayew made his debut for the senior team on 16 December 2009 in a league match, scoring the equaliser against Lorient. Marseille went on to win the match 2–1.
Jordan scored his second goal against Nice at the Stade Vélodrome on 27 April 2011 in a match which saw his elder brother André Ayew score a hat-trick. On 1 November 2011, Jordan and André both started a UEFA Champions League match for the first time against Premier League outfit Arsenal.
On 6 January 2014, he joined Ligue 1 rivals Sochaux on a loan deal until the end of the 2013–14 season.
On 28 July 2014, he signed a four-year contract with Lorient.
On 27 July 2015, Jordan joined Aston Villa on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £8 million. He scored his first goal for the club on 24 October 2015 against his elder brother's club, Swansea City, in the 62nd minute. Aston Villa were relegated at the end of the 2015–16 season, winning only 17 points, but Ayew did end the season as their top scorer, albeit with just seven goals.
On 31 January 2017, Jordan Ayew joined Swansea City until the end of the 2019-20 season in exchange for Welsh International defender Neil Taylor, plus a fee from Swansea that can rise to £5 million if undisclosed future conditions are met.
Jordan's elder brother (Andre Ayew) was a Swansea City player during the 2015–16 season and later joined him in the winter transfer window of 2018.
On transfer deadline day, Jordan Ayew joined Crystal Palace on loan for the 2018–19 season.
Jordan made his first senior appearance for Ghana on 5 September 2010, in a 3–0 2012 AFCON qualification match win against Swaziland, at the Somhlolo National Stadium in Lobamba, Swaziland.
On 1 June 2012, Jordan scored his first and second international goals in a 2014 World Cup qualification match win against Lesotho, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana.
In December 2011, he was named to the Ghana national team provisional 25-man squad for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, and in January 2012 he was selected for the tournament's 23-man squad.
In June 2014, Jordan was included in the Ghanaian squad for the 2014 World Cup. In Ghana's last warm-up match before the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil on 9 June 2014, Ayew came on as a first-half substitute for the injured Majeed Waris and ended up scoring a hat-trick in a 4–0 victory over South Korea.
Jordan Ayew was part of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations team in Equatorial Guinea that took a silver medal as result of losing out to Ivory Coast on a penalty shoot-out whom they clinch the African Cup, which occurred on 8 February 2015.
Jordan has represented Ghana on 52 occasions, contributing 14 assists.
