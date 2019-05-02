AFCON 2019: Profile of Madagascar national football team

Madagascar is in Group B of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament with Guinea, Nigeria and Burundi. AFCON 2019 will be hosted by Egypt.
The Madagascar national football team, nicknamed Barea (a species of Zebu that is depicted on the country's coat of arms), is the national team of Madagascar and is controlled by the Malagasy Football Federation.
It has never qualified for the finals of the World Cup, however, on October 16 2018, Madagascar defeated Equatorial Guinea 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon in Vontovorona to secure qualification for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon for the first time in their history.
The Barea played their first international match against Mauritius in 1947, losing 2-1 and their biggest win to date was the 8-1 victory over Congo on April 19, 1960 in Antananarivo, with biggest defeat, the 7-0 loss to Mauritius in Réunion on July 31, 1952.
The Madagascar national football team is currently coached by former French footballer Nicolas Dupuis who was appointed in March 2017 replacing Auguste Raux.
Faneva Imà Andriatsimais the all-time top goalscorer with 12 goals in 33 caps. The striker plays for French side Clermont Foot.
The talisman will be expected to bang in the goals for the Barea as they seek to make their mark in heir first Nations Cup appearance
The Namibia national football team is currently ranked 107th in the World and 24th on the continent, with its lowest ranking coming on March 2014 being placed 190th whilst achieving their highest in December 1992 occupying the 74th position.Read also:
AFCON 2019: Profile of Guinea national football team
AFCON 2019: Profile of Burundi national team
AFCON 2019: Profile of Nigeria national football team