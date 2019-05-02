AFCON 2019: Profile of Namibia national football team

Namibia is in Group D of the 2019 Africa Cup Nations which will be hosted by Egypt. Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast are the other teams in Group D.
The Namibia national football team, nicknamed the Brave Warriors, is the national team of Namibia and is controlled by the Namibia Football Association.
The Brave Warriors played their first international match against Mauritius on June 7, 1990 in Windhoek and their biggest win to date was the 8-2 victory over Benin on July 15, 2000 in Windhoek with biggest defeat, the 8-2 loss to Egypt in Alexandria on July 13, 2001.
They have never qualified for the World Cup but have made two appearances in the African Nations Cup in 1998 and 2008.
Ronnie Fillemon Kanalelo is the current coach of the side after taking over from Ricardo Mannetti in 2018. He had a short stint as an interim manager of the side in 2015.
Retired Rudolf Bester is the all-time top goalscorer with 13 goals in 46 caps. He was a part of the Namibian squad at the 2008 African Cup of Nations.
The Namibia national football team is currently ranked 113th in the World and 28th on the continent, with its lowest ranking coming on July 2006 being placed 167th whilst achieving their highest in November 1998 occupying the 68th position.
Captain Ronald Himeekua Ketjijere is the talisman of the side and will be expected to pull those around in to cause an upset in AFCON 2019.