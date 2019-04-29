AFCON 2019: Profile of Tanzania national football team

Tanzania is in Group C of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Egypt. Algeria, Kenya and Senegal are the other teams in the group.
The Tanzania national football team nicknamed the Taifa Stars represents Tanzania in association football and is controlled by the Tanzania Football Federation, the governing body for football in Tanzania.
They have qualified for the AFCON 2019 which is their second qualification to Africa's showpiece tournament whereas the Taifa Stars have never qualified to the World Cup finals.
The Tanzania national football team played their first international match in 1945, losing 7–0 against Uganda. Their biggest defeat came in 1956, losing 9-0 to Kenya while they recorded their highest margin in the game against Somalia on December 1, 1995 and December 1, 2012, winning by 7-0.
The head coach of the national team is former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amunike who took over the ruins from Salum Mayanga on August 6, 2018.
Mrisho Ngasa doubles as the country's all-time top scorer and most caps with 25 goals in 100 appearances
The nation's shoulders rest on captain and star man Mbwana Samatta to lead the team as they go in search for their first AFCON trophy.
The Taifa Stars is currently ranked 131st in the World and 36th in Africa, with its lowest ranking coming on October 2005 being placed 175th whilst achieving their highest on February 1995 occupying the 65th position.
