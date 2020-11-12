AFCON 2021Q: Christopher Nettey starts as CK Akonnor names squad for Sudan showdown

Asante Kotoko right back Christopher Nettey has been named in the starting line up of Ghana for this afternoon’s game against Sudan.
The Attram de Visser academy product will debut for Ghana on Thursday afternoon having impressed in training following his late inclusion.
Coach C.K Akonnor has also named Strasbourg Centre back Alexander Djiku in the starting eleven. Djiku will partner John Boye in central defense while Abdul Baba Rahman operate at left back.
In midfield, Afriyie Acquah will play alongside Emmanuel Lomotey.
Brentford FC winger Tariqe Fosu and Samuel Owusu will play on the wings.
Captain Andre Ayew has been deployed in the hole behind top marksman Jordan Ayew.
Full Team: Richard Ofori, Christopher Nettey, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alexander Djiku, John Boye, Afriyie Acquah, Emmanuel Lomotey, Tariqe Fosu, Samuel Owusu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew
Substitutes: Razak Abalora, Ati Lawrence, Joseph Attamah, Caleb Ekuban, John Antwi, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, Clifford Aboagye, Kwadwo Amoako
The match day three fixture is scheduled for 16:00 GMT kick off at the Cape Coast stadium.