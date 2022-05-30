AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Twenty-eight Black Stars players train ahead of Madagascar tie (photos)

Twenty-eight players out of the thirty-three players called up by Otto Addo took part in Sunday’s training session at the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of Ghana’s first game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Defenders Daniel Amartey and Dennis Odoi, as well as Daniel Kofi Kyereh, were the latest to link up with the squad to prepare for the game.
The team held a gym session on Sunday morning before being taken through their paces on the pitch in the evening.
Ghana host Madagascar on Wednesday afternoon in the first game before flying to the Central African Republic for the second game of the qualifiers on Sunday.